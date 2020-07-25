Sonakshi Sinha Puts A ‘full Stop To Cyber Bullying’ With Special IGP Of Maharashtra Police

Sonakshi Sinha has been actively talking against cyber-bullying. In a bid to reduce the same, the actor even deleted her Twitter account. In a recent development in fighting against cyber-bullying, Sonakshi Sinha has launched a new campaign called “#FullStopToCyberBullying”.

Sonakshi Sinha’s new campaign against cyber-bullying

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha recently took to social media to share a new post with her fans announcing the launch of a new campaign. The video starts with the actor talking about how it is easy to comment on things on the internet but one should also think about the adverse effects that this has. Sonakshi Sinha also added that it can be easy to misuse pictures, send inappropriate messages, commenting on people’s posts, giving threats on social media, etc.

Sonakshi Sinha further added that she is among the many people who often fall prey to online bullying. She further said that now is the time to put a “full stop” to online trolling and cyberbullying. The actor even mentioned that she will be joining hands with Mission Josh and Joint Commissioner of Maharashtra Police, Mr Pratap Dighavkar for this latest campaign.

The actor also added that with this campaign they aim to tackle cyberbullying, trolling, online harassment, and mental health. She said that they will be talking to several experts regarding the same.

Sonakshi Sinha pointed out that they will be “talking about issues that a lot of us have been facing”. She added that with the mission they aim to “highlight the cyber virus that has been spreading around us”.

In the caption, Sonakshi Sinha further stressed on the same and wrote, “It's time to stop the pandemic that’s plaguing our online world- Cyber Bullying and harassment. Full Stop To Cyber Bullying is a campaign by Mission Josh, where I have teamed up with Special IGP Mr Pratap Dighavkar with an aim to create awareness and educate people about online harassment, trolls, impact on mental health of victims who have faced trolling. Ab bas, NO more online harassment!”.

About a month ago, Sonakshi Sinha had deactivated her Twitter handle to 'stay away from negativity' and backlash that she had been receiving post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Saying goodbye, the actor had written, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out”.

