Sonakshi Sinha Reminds People To Wear Masks; Says 'It's April, But Don’t Be A Fool'

Sonakshi Sinha recently took to Instagram to remind all her fans and followers that they should not forget to wear their masks. Playing a pun on the date she said that even though it was the month of April, people should not be foolish and stop wearing their masks. The picture that she has posted is an elevator selfie where the actor can be seen rocking an all-black look. She herself is wearing a mask in the picture and is seen winking into the camera as she clicked the selfie. Her phone is the only bit of white in what is a completely black-themed picture.

Sonakshi Sinha reminds people to wear their masks

The photo on Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram has received 214k likes and over 900 comments in just a few hours of uploading and still counting. Most of her fans and followers have commented using emojis and said that she looked beautiful in the picture. Other people commented saying that black was her colour and that she looked wonderful in it. Some people even commented saying that they loved her and hoped to see her on-screen very soon. One person in particular also said that she was the most beautiful actor in all of Bollywood. Take a look at some of the other comments below.

Sonakshi Sinha announced on Sunday, March 28, 2021, that she has completed filming for her forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series Fallen, and appreciated the cast and crew, including director Reema Kagti, for the opportunity. In December 2020, Sinha resumed filming for the series, which will be her digital debut. The cast, which included actors Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah, later relocated to Rajasthan for filming.

Sharing a few pictures from her time shooting on the show the actor penned a long message on Instagram. She said, “As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (that's what we're calling it, for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! "Thank you @reemakagti1 and @zoieakhtar for giving me Anjali Bhaati. I can't tell you how long I've waited for her. I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team".

Promo Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

