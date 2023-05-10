Sonakshi Sinha Says Dad Shatrughan Wanted Her To Be A Cop, Dream Came True With Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed how father Shatrughan Sinha had always wanted her to be a part of the police force. Sonakshi was able to realise this dream with her role in her upcoming series Dahaad, in which she plays a cop. The actress also revealed how her father was the first to know, once she landed the role.

Sonakshi on father Shatrughan wanting her to be a cop



Sonakshi Sinha revealed how father Shatrughan Sinha was absolutely convinced during her childhood that she would grow up to be a police officer. She also recalled how father Shatrughan would go around telling his friends with an astute belief about his faith in her potential to become a police officer. Now that the actress is all set to star as a cop in Dahaad, Shatrughan Sinha is reportedly very excited to see his daughter essay the role in question. The actress also revealed how she sent him the first picture as soon as she landed the role.

Sonakshi on why she chose to do Dahaad



In an interview with ANI, Sonakshi revealed how she had particularly been on the lookout for a "powerful character". Calling her role in the show interesting, she said how there were also certain "fun elements" to the character in question. Sonakshi also opened up about how she was essentially playing "such an important character after a long long time". She said, 'Abhi toh dil dahaad dahaad kar raha hai, dil dhadak raha hai, par excitement hai". This roughly translates to, 'right now my heart is beating really fast, but there is still a lot of excitement". The actress also mused on how Dahaad will mark not only her OTT debut but also be the first time audiences see her in a long format series.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in 2022 film Double XL along with Huma Qureshi. While the actress is currently gearing up for the release of Dahaad, she also has other film's lined up for the year. She has completed filming for Kakuda as well as Nikita Roy And The Book Of Darkness.