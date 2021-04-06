Sonakshi Sinha Says 'Ghar Pe Raho' Vibe Is Back Post New Lockdown Rules; See Pic

On April 5, 2021, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring herself. In the picture, she can be seen donning a furry top at her home. One can see her looking into the camera confidently and wearing a faded smile. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote that ‘gharperaho’ (Stay home) vibe is back, referring to the mini lockdown imposed by the government recently.

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Ghar pe raho’ vibes

In the picture, one can see Sonakshi donning a beige fur comfy top with dog ears, which she paired with faded denim jeans. She went for minimal makeup and wore matte nude lipstick. Her long straight hair is kept open. As soon as the picture was up on the internet, many of her fans and followers rushed to drop positive comments.

Huma Qureshi commented, “Dawai ki zarurat (the need for medicines)”. A fan commented, “How cute”. Another one wrote, “Nice picture” with OK gesture emoticons. A netizen commented, “awesome” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “So prettyyyy didu” with several heart-eyed faces and kissing face emoticons.

A peek into Sonakshi Sinha's photos

Maharashtra COVID restrictions

It was only recently that lockdown in Maharashtra was imposed due to rising COVID-19 cases. On April 2, 2021, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray stated that he could not rule lockdown as people had become complacent. He said that strict restrictions will be issued to curb the pandemic in the next few days in the state.

Maharashtra has imposed a night curfew across the state from 8 PM to 7 AM- which bans a gathering of five or more people till April 30. All the public places such as gardens and beaches, cinema halls, malls, auditoriums and restaurants will also remain shut. Only essential services will be permitted. Restaurants are permitted only for takeaway and parcel services.

Earlier, the government had already banned all social/political/religious gatherings. Weddings with only fifty people and funerals with 20 people were allowed. All the offices except health and essentials are allowed to work with 50 per cent capacity.

Image Source: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

