Sonakshi Sinha Says It's 'annoying' To Be Captured At Airport

An Airport is one of those places where can spot many celebrities. A lot of celebrities get papped while boarding or de-boarding their flights. In fact, celebrity airport look has become a major trend now, While a lot of celebrities happily pose for the paparazzi, there are some who hate getting their pictures clicked at the airport, Read more here-

When Sonakshi Sinha revealed airport was the last place she wanted to get papped at

Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed in an interview that the airport would be the worst place to get photographed by the paparazzi as most of the time, the stars would be tired from the journey and being captured early morning with a sleepy face makes it the worst place to get papped. She even termed the action as ‘Annoying’.

In the interview, she also spoke about the stupidest rumor she heard about herself. While she was in Patiala, shooting for Son of Sardar, she once read a piece of news about herself in a newspaper that she was in a spa and they demolished the spa while she was inside. But for the fact, she was in Patiala and laughing her heart out while reading the news.

On the professional front, she was previously seen in Dabangg 3, alongside Salman Khan and she will be soon seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India movie, along with Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and Sharad Kelkar. The movie is reportedly based during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. It is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2020.

It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020. pic.twitter.com/5pZiORdXjs — Abhishekdudhaiya (@AbhishekDudhai6) January 1, 2020

