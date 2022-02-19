Sonakshi Sinha Says She Doesn't Want To Be 'repetitive' With Her Roles In Films; Read

Sonakshi Sinha has been entertaining the audience with her ace acting skills for over the past decade. Ever since her debut in the 2010 film Dabangg, the actor has portrayed several characters in a plethora of films. She has worked in almost every genre, be it crime thriller, family entertainer or romance drama. While the actor has two projects in her kitty, she does not want to settle for small parts and wishes to experiment with her art

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha recently revealed she wishes to play new types of characters in every film. The actor said, "I don't want to be repetitive or portray characters that are not strong enough."

However, by this, she does not mean to play a typical damsel in distress kind of role. The Akira actor further mentioned she is open to playing any role that comes her way as it is her job. The 34-year-old actor also emphasised the importance of meaningful roles and mentioned how an image of a commercial heroine does not hinder that.

She said, "If I have to play that at some point, it's my job to portray every character. Tomorrow, if I get to play a serial killer, I won't say that I can't do it. As an actor, you have to play different roles. In terms of importance of roles, I would like to be at par with the actors I am working with."

Sonakshi Sinha on picking meaningful roles

Sonakshi Sinha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Double XL. The film is helmed by Satram Ramani and features Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahar Raghavendra in lead roles. Talking about picking some off-beat projects, the actor mentioned she never strategised anything or thought about doing certain types of films.

She said she did some meaningful films like Lootera, while she was headlining some commercial movies such as Rowdy Rathore and Dabangg. The actor said, "From the beginning, people have never questioned my abilities as an actor, so it wasn't difficult for people to imagine me in certain kinds of roles," adding, "Because I did films like that (Rowdy Rathore), that's why I got to do films like Double XL."

(Image: @aslisona/Instagram)