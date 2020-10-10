Sonakshi Sinha Shares Adorable Post To Wish Her Mother On Birthday

Sonakshi Sinha’s mother Poonam Sinha is celebrating her 70th birthday on October 10, 2020. The actor has posted an adorable wish for her mom on Instagram and her friends showered some loving comments too. Take a look at the post.

also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Marks 10 Years Of Bollywood Journey, Says 'This Is Just The Beginning...'

Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram Post

Sona took to her Instagram as she posted a picture with her mom. The two held a bunch of rose-gold balloons along with the number 70 in balloons too. Sonakshi’s caption read - ''Happy birthdayyyy to my cutie patoutie!! Its a big one haan â¤ï¸.''

The post so far has over 1.5 lakh likes and has garnered comments from the Dabanng girl’s friends from the industry. From Huma Qureshi to Rapper Honey Singh, many celebs have commented on the picture and Sona also has some fun replies for them. Have a look at the comment section here.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Speaks About Women Safety, Urges People To Stand Against Online Harassment

Sonakshi Sinha’s “Ab Bas” Campaign

Sonakshi has recently started a campaign against cyber-bullying called “Ab Bas” through which she talks about the consequences of the harassment that happens online. She is leading the campaign and the panel also includes Ms. Sutapa Sanyal, Ex-DG, Uttar Pradesh police, Ms. Swati Lakra, Addl DGP Women Safety, Telangana, Dr. Anjana Kovacs, Director Internet Democratic society who talk about people easily getting away with cyber-bullying. Sonakshi recently deactivated her Twitter account too and she claimed it was exposing her to 'too much negativity'.

Sonakshi Sinha on the work front

In 2019, Sonakshi Sinha was part of the films, Kalank, Khandaani Shafakhana, Mission Mangal, and Laal Kaptaan. She also did a special appearance in the movie Total Dhamaal for the song Mungda. Dabangg 3 saw her reprising her role of Rajjo Pandey for the third time opposite Salman Khan. The actor was last seen in Ghoomketu in the ongoing year, where she made a special appearance as herself. She will be seen next in the movie Bhuj: The Pride of India as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. The movie is currently in its filming stage.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Shares Stunning Throwback Pics; Fans Call Her 'fabulously Mesmerising'

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha & Other Inspiring People Who Are Part Of 'Zaroorat Song'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.