Sonakshi Sinha Shares Candid Photo Of Herself "horsing Around" At A Farm In Rajasthan

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently shared an Instagram photo of herself with a couple of horses. The actor was seen on a horse farm in Rajasthan, spending quality time where she can be seen wearing casual attire while standing next to two horses, one black and one white with black spots. Sonakshi even shared a couple of videos from her time at the horse farm before, calling it her "happy place". The actress can be seen smiling candidly, now in another photo from the farm, while petting the white horse. Sonakshi shared the photo with the caption, "Just horsing around!". Take a look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram photo

Sonakshi Sinha's photos and videos often prompt a number of responses from the actress' dedicated fan base. Many of Sonakshi's fans commented on her latest photo complimenting the actress and admiring her. Some fans left comments saying "love you" while others simply dropped comments admiring the actress' beauty and calling her "cute". Many fans of Sonakshi simply left heart, kiss and fire emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sonakshi Sinha's latest Instagram post below.

More about Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram handle is quite popular on the social media site. The Dabangg actress enjoys a vast following of more than 19 million on her handle. Sonakshi is an avid Instagrammer, having posted nearly 1.5k posts on her handle. The actress often posts pictures and videos of herself, her family, upcoming projects and more and always manages to keep her Instagram handle updated with any major events happening in her life, much to the delight of her dedicated fan base.

Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the film Dabbang 3, alongside Salman Khan in 2019. Sonakshi is all set to appear in the upcoming historical war drama action thriller film, Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi and others. Sonakshi will also appear next in the upcoming Netflix film Bulbul Tarang along with Tahir Raj Bhasin. While not much is known about the film, Netflix's official description says, "Learning that certain social barriers will prevent her fiance from partaking in a celebratory wedding custom, a bride sets out to challenge the rules". Sonakshi and Tahir Raj Bhasin both took to their respective Instagram handles to announce their upcoming film. Take a look at both posts below.

