Sonakshi Sinha Shares Her Quirky Version Of 'WFH': Urges People To Stay At Home; See Pic

Rowdy Rathore actress Sonakshi Sinha is all about staying at home and following the COVID guidelines. But staying indoors has not stopped the actress from working on her fitness as she shared her own version of WFH in the new Instagram post. Along with spreading awareness on COVID, check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post inspiring her fans to keep working even in lockdown.

Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram post

Sporting a batman crop top over gym wear, Sonakshi can be seen tying up her hair in one picture while getting on the gym equipment in another. She wrote in the caption that the meaning of WFH, which is popularly known as 'Work from home', is "Workout from home" for her. Adding the #gharperaho, she implored her fans to stay indoors to reduce the spread of infection.

Netizens' reaction to Sonakshi's Instagram post

Fans were quick to react to Sonakshi's new post by flooding the comment section with fire and heart emojis. Several media personalities such as actor Priyaankk Sharma commented 'Uff' with a fire emoji. The fans could not help but admire the actress as one follower comment that Sonakshi was looking beautiful in the pictures.

Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha IG

A look at Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Enjoying an online fan base of over 19 million followers on Instagram, Sonakshi keeps her fans in the loop with her professional and personal activities. Recently, the actress has been using her huge following to raise awareness about the rising crisis of Covid and give out information and official guidelines. Sonakshi shared a post showing the statistics of rising cases and urged fans to follow the lockdown.

In another post, Sonakshi celebrated 4 years since the release of her movie Noor by sharing a post that showed 'ways of Noorism'. The actress has been posting several pictures on her Instagram with witty captions to urge her fans to stay safe and follow all the covid guidelines. Check out some of Sonakshi Sinha's recent Instagram posts here.

Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha IG

Sonakshi Sinha's movies

The 33-year-old marked her Bollywood debut in 2010 in the movie Dabangg. She went on to star in movies like Son of Sardaar, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, and Mission Mangal.

Promo Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.