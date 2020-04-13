Sonakshi Sinha Spotted Sans Mask At Mumbai Studio Amid Covid Lockdown? Pic Triggers Row

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha was allegedly spotted coming out of a studio in Goregaon amid lockdown, as per a picture in a Mumbai daily and ensuing reactions online.

Given that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has imposed a nationwide lockdown that has been extended until the end of April, citizens have been asked to not step out of their houses and maintain social distancing. And that is why spotting the Noor star out and about in the open left netizens a little bemused and to make matters worse, she was not spotted wearing masks and gloves. The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory to wear protective gear in order to curb the rise of Coronavirus cases.

However, in Sonakshi Sinha's defence, none of the others in the visuals can be seen wearing Covid protective gear either.

Take a look at the picture below-

Sonakshi Sinha spotted at a studio in Goregaon

As soon as the picture went viral, social media users all across were left disappointed with the star. "Who works during these times?", "This is so irresponsible", "She is not even wearing masks and gloves", were some of the comments that were left on the post. Take a look below-

Netizens left unhappy

Who gives them permission in such times. When I ask questions to Aditya Thackeray he blocks me. They were critising Modi for last 6 years but cannot take questions themselves. — Arun (@arundpp) April 13, 2020

That too without mask. Where is @OfficeofUT now? He gave order of punishable offence if someone do not use mask..🙄🤔😂 — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) April 13, 2020

Those who are careless, irresponsible and do not have enough work on normal days — अभिजीत डोंगरे 🇮🇳 (@Abhijitdongre99) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a stern message for those abandoning their dogs due to pandemic coronavirus. She wrote for those abandoning their dogs, "You are idiots and the only things you should abandon are your ignorance and inhumanity!" [sic]. Several incidents of attacks on cats and dogs were reported due to misinformation that they can be infected with COVID-19.

