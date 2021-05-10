Sonakshi Sinha Takes The First Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Pic Thanking BMC And Doctor

While the entire country is battling with the scary second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the government of India recently made the COVID-19 vaccine available to individuals between the age group of 18-45, following senior citizens and people aged between 45-60. Ever since then, several Bollywood celebrities and Indian cricketers have been spotted taking their first jab of the vaccine. Joining the list of celebrities now is the Kalank actor Sonakshi Sinha, who took her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 10 and shared a photograph of herself on Instagram from the vaccine centre. Along with her photograph, the daughter of Shatrughan Sinha wrote in her caption, "#Vaccine manjhe #Victory!!!"

Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha thanks "BMC" & the "lovely doctor" who gave her the COVID-19 shot

After sharing a picture of herself taking the COVID-19 vaccine, Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram Stories to share the same photograph and wrote, "I got my COVID-19 vaccine!". In the picture, she is seen posing for the camera in a black top over high-waisted blue jeans and a double layer of face masks while a paramedic is seen injecting her with the vaccine. In addition to that, she also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the same and the doctor who gave her the shot. The caption of her Instagram Story read: "Thank You @MY_BMC @RAHULNARAINKANAL and the lovely doctor who gave me the shot! (sic)".

Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram Story below:

Sonakshi Sinha spotted after her first jab of the COVID 19 vaccine

Sonakshi Sinha was also spotted in Bandra by the paparazzi after she took her first jab of the vaccine. In the video shared by the paparazzi, the Dabangg 3 actor could be seen posing for the camera from the compound of her residence. Sonakshi also advised the paps to get themselves vaccinated as she was heard saying, "Aap Log Bhi Vaccine Lelo (You all take the vaccine too)", to which, a photographer replied, "Arey, Abhi Available Nahi Hai (It isn't available yet)". Posting the video on Instagram, the celebrity photographer wrote, "@aslisona snapped after she got her first dose".

Watch:

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

