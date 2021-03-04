Sonakshi Sinha Talks About 'slowing Down' In Her Career, Says, 'I Was Burning Out'

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha, who is known for her roles Dabangg, Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 3, Akira, R... Rajkumar and many more, has always managed to garner praises from fans for her acting skills. Sonakshi Sinha has been working non-stop since her acting debut in 2010 and has a track record of at least two films per year. As a result, the actor has now decided to ‘slow down’ in her career.

According to Hindustan Times, the actor admitted that it was a conscious decision and that she realised she was 'burning out' at some point. The actor went on to say that she had little time for herself. She also began to gain weight as a result of her inability to find time to exercise and was working non-stop. Sonakshi also said that one has kept themselves happy, and spend more time as only then they will be able to better themselves.

Sonakshi Sinha also revealed that she is a workaholic. However, when she was doing that too, she was enjoying it but realised that she was getting tired and cranky, she added. The actor was not able to find time to do any other activities like painting, going to the gym, as these things are very important for personal growth. And that’s when she thought to one thing at a time and she has been happier since.

Revealing details about what prompted her to finally make the move to the OTT space, Sonakshi revealed that she never really strategised what she is going to do next. She said that she thinks very instinctively from the heart if she really wants to do it. Sonakshi revealed that when Zoya Akhtar and Reema approached her with the script of the series, she was completely mind-blown and immediately wanted to do it. She said that it is a simple process that if she likes it, she will do it. Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha will soon be featured in the much-awaited film Bhuj The Pride Of India. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra and Sanjay Dutt in crucial roles. The action-drama film is currently in its post-production stage and fans are very eager for its release.

