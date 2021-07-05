Sonakshi Sinha To Star In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Upcoming Magnum Opus 'Heera Mandi'

Sonakshi Sinha recently made her way to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heera Mandi. Reportedly, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was closely working with the casting of the film. Huma Qureshi was the first actor to be cast in this upcoming Pakeezaah-styled film, and as per reports, Sonakshi is the second one on the list.

Sonakshi Sinha to star in Heera Mandi

As per Bollywood Hungama, a source working closely with the film revealed that Sonakshi bagged the role of one of the protagonists in Heera Mandi. The source also opened up about how Sonakshi's father, Shatrughan Sinha, has been keen about her working with the Padmaavat director. Sonakshi has earlier worked in Bhansali production Rowdy Rathod.

Reportedly, the Kalank actor will hop on to some Kathak lessons for her role in this Bhansali's magnum opus. Moreover, the dance sequence in the upcoming film will be much different from those seen in Umraao Jaan or Pakeezah. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is also closely working on the music and dances in the film as he wants them to be one of their own kind.

Details about Heera Mandi

Heera Mandi, also known as Shahi Mohallah, is a red light area based in Lahore. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film of the same name will reportedly focus on the red light area's culture and the lives of its sex workers. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film, whose theme is much similar to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, will have a different storyline. Heera Mandi explores the life of sex workers residing in Lahore while Gangubai Kathiawadi focuses on the life of a brothel owner of the same name. Vibhu Puri, who has earlier worked closely with Bhansali, will direct this upcoming film. As per the same report, Bhansali, in December 2021, has joined hands with the OTT giant Netflix for the film.

On Sonakshi Sinha's work front

Sonakshi Sinha last appeared in the films Mission Mangal, Laal Kaptaan, and Dabangg 3. She will soon appear in the film Bhuj: The Pride Of India. Sonakshi will play the role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya in the upcoming film.

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

