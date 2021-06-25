Sonakshi Sinha To Star Opposite Chiranjeevi In Her Telugu Debut: Reports

Sonakshi Sinha is expanding horizons and will foray into the Telegu film industry. According to a report by Cinema Express, Sonakshi Sinha will be seen as the leading actor opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film. Reportedly, Sonakshi Sinha and Chiranjeevi's upcoming film is helmed by KS Ravindra (Bobby).

Sonakshi Sinha to make her Telugu debut

The report in Cinema Express mentions that the director KS Ravindra recently narrated the script to Sonakshi over the phone and the Dabangg star gave a thumbs up for the same. The report said that Sinha was quite impressed with the script and her character in the movie. Reportedly, Sinha is equally excited to debut in Telugu alongside Chiranjeevi.

Further, Sonakshi Sinha is looking forward to the shoot and will soon sign the dotted line. The Rowdy Rathore actor and Chiranjeevi's upcoming film is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to go on floors by October. The source close to the development also revealed that since the female lead role and the script has been finalised, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy star wants to first complete KS Ravindra's untiled film and further move on to the Telugu remake of Lucifer.

On the work front for Chiranjeevi, the Khaidi No. 150 actor has bagged several films recently. He will be seen in movies including Acharya and the Telugu remake of Vedalam. Talking about Sonakshi Sinha's movies, she has two films in her kitty. She will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The upcoming war action film is directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

Following the story of the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, the film features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and debutante Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon. The makers recently announced that the film will stream directly on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar worldwide. Apart from Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sonakshi Sinha will also be part of the comedy-drama flick, Bulbul Tarang which has an ensemble cast. Helmed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Raj Babbar, Daya Shankar Pandey, and many others. Sinha will also appear in the television series, Fallen, alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah among others.

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA & CHIRANJEEVI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.