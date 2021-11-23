Sonakshi Sinha To Wrap Up 'Double XL' By November End? Here's All We Know

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is currently juggling between shoots. Soon after completing the shoot of her digital debut Fallen helmed by Reema Kagti and another project for the streaming giant Netflix, the actor jumped to her next project, Double XL, produced by Ashwin Varde and Mudassar Aziz. The actor commenced her work on the film in the UK for a month-long schedule along with Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal. As per recent reports, the filmmakers are on the verge of calling it a wrap.

As per a recent report by Pinkvilla, Sonakshi Sinha has returned from the UK and is currently shooting for the last schedule of Double XL in Delhi. The makers are filming at real locations and are expected to wrap up by the end of November. Moreover, they are also expected to release the film in the first half of 2022. According to the same report, the film's plot is touted to be filled with drama, humour and a social message. The film is being directed by Satram Ramani, who recently directed Aparshakti Khurana starrer, Helmet.

Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi get involved in a fun banter

Bollywood divas Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi were already rumoured to be joining hands for the upcoming film Double XL. The two were spotted getting involved in an online fun banter earlier this month. On the occasion of Halloween, Huma Qureshi dropped a photo of herself in a mask and wished her fans. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Happy Halloween. lol. Photo from last night." Sonakshi Sinha was quick enough to drop a hilarious comment. The actor claimed it was her picture and asked Qureshi to stop posting it. She wrote, "Excuse me why are u posting my photos without my permission? And passing them off as ur own," and further added a series of laughing emojis.

Sonakshi Sinha has several projects lined up in her kitty. The actor was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer, Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She currently has her digital debut by Reema Kagti and Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial Kakuda in the pipeline. Kakuda also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in pivotal roles.

Image: Instagram/@aslisona