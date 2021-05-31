Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated Against COVID-19, Says 'let's Do Our Part'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha who has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine recently took to Instagram and shared a video while appealing to all to get vaccinated. She spoke about the panic, confusion, chaos, and several misconceptions surrounding the vaccine that people still have. The actress urged all to get vaccinated and called it the ‘only way to sail through this torrid time.’

Sonakshi Sinha records video message on the importance of vaccination

“There are hearts breaking every day and yet we can’t let our spirits break with them,” she said in the video, adding: “There’s confusion, there’s panic, there’s chaos and there’s mania surrounding us and yet, we’re expected to stay calm, stay focused and do our part.” Further, she speaks in favour of the vaccine and considers it the ‘first blow you strike against the virus.’ She asks everyone to register themselves, book a slot, wear their mask, and go get vaccinated. The actress shared the kind of questions humans are flooded with regarding ways they can help in curbing the spread from their end. Putting rest to all those questions she said, “For those who are flooded with questions about ways they can help in preventing the virus, I have a solution for all. The very first step one can take is to register themselves and take the COVID-19 vaccine which is the biggest step to curb the spread.”

While captioning the thought-provoking video, the actress wrote, “it's time to fight back! Get vaccinated... it's the only way!.” Sonakshi has been helping out people while amplifying COVID-19 resources through her social media handles. She has also urged all to donate to organizations that are helping people fight COVID. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2019 Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3. She will next be seen in ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Nora Fatehi. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war of 1971.

IMAGE: SONAKSHISINHA/Instagram/PTI

