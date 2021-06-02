Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday: Actor Receives Sweet Wishes From Scores Of Fans

Actor Sonakshi Sinha turned 34 on June 2 and wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans shared numerous stills from her movies and photoshoots and penned notes for her. While many recalled her best films, many also talked about her charisma. Check out how fans have wished the Rowdy Rathore actor on her birthday.

Netizens pour in wishes on Sonakshi Sinha's birthday

A tweet read, "Happy happy birthday to ever-gorgeous ever pretty and talented actress Sonakshi Sinha. Best wishes for your upcoming projects. Stay safe with good health," whereas another fan penned, "Her gorgeous earthly rustic looks can make anyone's heart skip a beat. Team Chingari wishes the 'queen of cool' Sonakshi Sinha a very Happy Birthday."

Happy birthday to ever gorgeous, preety and talented actress

#SonakshiSinha Wishes From KritiSanon Fans!!#HappyBirthdaySonakshiSinha#HBDSonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/U5bB56gQC9 — TRENDS OF KRITISANON (@KritiTrends) June 2, 2021

Interestingly, her film Rowdy Rathore also completed 9 years since its release. Helmed by Prabhu Deva, it starred Ananya Nayak, Paresh Ganatra, Yashpal Sharma, Supreeth Reddy, Gurdeep Kohli, Jaswinder Gardner, among others. While the cinematography is done by Santosh Thundiyil, the story is given by K.V. Vijayendra Prasad.

Sonakshi Sinha's movies like Akira, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Lootera, Mission Mangal, among others were well received by fans. The actor has a couple of projects lined up. She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video series tentatively titled Fallen. She went on to thank the cast and crew, including director Reema Kagti, for the experience. This outing also marks her digital debut, alongside Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah.

"As it comes to an end I don't even know where to begin! What a journey Fallen (that's what we’re calling it, for now, wait for the actual name) has been. Leaving this set with such amazing memories, new friends, bike riding skills and a heart full of happiness! I can safely say this has been the best schedule ever for me because of this amazing team, every single person who has been a part of it, I cannot thank you enough," she had penned in her note.

Sonakshi will also appear in the upcoming action thriller, Bhuj: The Pride of India alongside Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, and others, whereas, in the Netflix film Bulbul Tarang along with Tahir Raj Bhasin.

IMAGE: SONAKSHI SINHA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.