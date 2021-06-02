Sonakshi Sinha's Birthday: Gulshan Devaiah, Varun Sharma And Others Wish 'Dabangg' Actor

Sonakshi Sinha ringed in her birthday with wishes from her fellow colleagues and staff from the film industry. The Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi actor turns 34 on June 2, 2021. Her Instagram story is flooded with birthday wishes, let's take a look at some of them!

Wishes pour in for Sonakshi Sinha's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha was showered with birthday wishes from fellow actors like Gulshan Devaiah, her elder brother Luv Sinha, Varun Sharma and director Punit Malhotra. Gulshan Devaiah shared a video of the actor from the sets of their yet-untitled web series directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi. Gulshan also added a Bhojpuri song to the story. The title of the Bhojpuri song and the lyrics draw heavily from Sonakshi's song Saree Ke Fall Sa from the movie R... Rajkumar. She shared the story on her account and wrote that Gulshan is "not a good DOP" and added a bunch of laughing emojis before thanking him.

Next was Sonakshi's elder brother Luv Sinha, who is also an actor and a politician. He shared the image of a cake with the movie posters of Sonakshi's films on it. He added a sticker of "Happy Birthday". Varun Sharma, who worked with Sonakshi in the film Khandaani Shafakhana in 2019. He too shared a picture with Sonakshi and wished her a blessed year ahead. Punit Malhotra, the director of films like Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys called her "bindaas of them all" and wished her on her birthday. Sonakshi simply shared the story with emojis and called Punit "Punnnssss".

A look at Sonakshi Sinha's movies

Sonakshi was seen in a special appearance in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 2020 film Ghoomketu. The Mission Mangal actor will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India as Sunderben Jetha Madharparya. She is also filming for a yet-untitled web series directed by Reema Kagti of Talaash fame. She will be playing the role of a police inspector in the same and had shared her look from the web series on her Instagram account. Sonakshi is known for her roles in films like Lootera, Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg, to name a few.

(Image: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram)

