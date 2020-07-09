Sonakshi Sinha Posts A Dreamy Photo On IG, Credits Brother Kussh For The Click

Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a pretty picture of herself on her social media account. The picture, which seemed like a BTS one, was clicked by her brother Kussh Sinha. The picture was apparently clicked by Kussh for a well-known magazine in which Sonakshi features on "self-love issues".

Sonakshi's picture-perfect portrait

Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The picture looks perfectly angled and showcases Sonakshi's best side. Sonakshi is seen sporting a white top and has very little makeup on her face. Fans can see the star's hair left open and the only accessory she sported is a nose pin.

Sonakshi has restricted comments on her post and only two comments are visible on the picture. One comment is by Namrata Purohit, who is a fitness instructor, and another is by Bina Kak who thinks Sonakshi looks lovely. Check out the two comments on the post.

Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

Take a look at the magazine covers featuring Sonakshi that were clicked by Kussh.

A tribute to Lootera

Sonakshi is very active on social media and keeps posting regular updates for her followers. In her previous post, she shared a video as a tribute to one of her films, Lootera. The movie won Sonakshi many awards and recently completed 7 years. Her post is a montage video that showcases stills from the movie and Sonakshi captioned the picture - Pakhi - with a red heart. Pakhi was the name of the character that Sonakshi played in the movie. Check out the video:

Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood actor. She made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg which was a super-hit film. After that, the star was seen in many movies like Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and more. She is also a body image activist who has openly talked about the kind of discrimination she faced because of not fitting into the conventional norms of the industry.

Promo Pic Credit: Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram

