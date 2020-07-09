Sonakshi Sinha Posts A Dreamy Photo On IG, Credits Brother Kussh For The Click

Quick links:
Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a pretty picture of herself on her social media account. The picture, which seemed like a BTS one, was clicked by her brother Kussh Sinha. The picture was apparently clicked by Kussh for a well-known magazine in which Sonakshi features on "self-love issues".
Sonakshi Sinha recently uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram. The picture looks perfectly angled and showcases Sonakshi's best side. Sonakshi is seen sporting a white top and has very little makeup on her face. Fans can see the star's hair left open and the only accessory she sported is a nose pin.
Sonakshi has restricted comments on her post and only two comments are visible on the picture. One comment is by Namrata Purohit, who is a fitness instructor, and another is by Bina Kak who thinks Sonakshi looks lovely. Check out the two comments on the post.
Take a look at the magazine covers featuring Sonakshi that were clicked by Kussh.
Sonakshi is very active on social media and keeps posting regular updates for her followers. In her previous post, she shared a video as a tribute to one of her films, Lootera. The movie won Sonakshi many awards and recently completed 7 years. Her post is a montage video that showcases stills from the movie and Sonakshi captioned the picture - Pakhi - with a red heart. Pakhi was the name of the character that Sonakshi played in the movie. Check out the video:
Sonakshi Sinha is a popular Bollywood actor. She made her debut opposite Salman Khan in the movie Dabangg which was a super-hit film. After that, the star was seen in many movies like Rowdy Rathore, R... Rajkumar, Son of Sardaar, Dabangg 2, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and more. She is also a body image activist who has openly talked about the kind of discrimination she faced because of not fitting into the conventional norms of the industry.
