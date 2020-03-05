Sonakshi Sinha's Songs That Touch The Right Chord, Check Them Out

Ever since Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg, there has been no looking back for the actor. She is known for her impressive roles in movies like Rowdy Rathore, Son Of Sardaar, Noor, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty amongst others. Some emotional songs from Sonakshi's movies are cherished by fans even today. Here's a list of Sonakshi Sinha's songs that strike the right chord.

Sonakshi Sinha's songs that will melt your heart

Joganiyan

Joganiyan is a song from the film Tevar, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. Even though the movie fared decently at the box office, this song is fresh in the hearts of the audience. Penned by Kausar Munir, Joganiyan is sung by Sajid-Wajid and Shruti Hassan.

Baadal

Baadal, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan from the movie Akira, is another soothing song. Akira is a film that stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead and is the remake of Tamil movie Mouna Guru. The song depicts the struggle of Sinha and entails all the pain she went through while fighting for the right. The film also stars Konkana Sen Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Sharmila Tagore To Appear On Bebo's Radio Show?

Hai Zaroori

Sonakshi Sinha's 2017 movie Noor experienced a decent response from the audience. However, the song Hai Zaroori from the movie strikes the right chord. It depicts Sonakshi's innermost feelings in the movie and also traces her love story with her partner. Voiced by Prakriti Kakar and Amaal Mallik, Hai Zaroori song has 386K views online.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor never fail to give twinning goals; see pictures

Ashq Na Ho

Ashq Na Ho is one of the best Sonakshi Sinha's songs. The super emotional number is from the movie Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty. Starring Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in lead roles, the song portrays the story of Kumar and his family, and the struggle they go through when he is all set to go back to fight for the nation. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song has hit 4M views on the internet.

Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Turned Down Kareena Kapoor Khan's Role In 'Udta Punjab'

Tu Bichdann

Tu Bichdann song from the film Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead is a beautiful song that talks about the couple's struggle in the film. Voiced by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Tu Bichdann number shows how the duo cannot live without each other and hence goes right with the lyrics, (If we part ways, we won't be able to live)

Sonakshi Sinha's ankle tattoo has a Budapest connection; See details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.