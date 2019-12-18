Sonakshi Sinha: The Dabangg 3 Actor's Boho Fashion Guide For Ladies

Sonakshi Sinha, Salman Khan, debutante Saiee Manjrekar, and South India megastar Kichcha Sudeep along with director Prabhu Deva were seen creating a buzz last night in Bengaluru. The lead actors were seen at a promotional event in Bengaluru for their movie Dabangg 3. Sonakshi was seen wearing a blue gingham saree and looked like a true fashion diva during their Bangalore appearance. Sonakshi's boho fashion outfits have been the talk of the town recently apart from the fact that she was one of the Bollywood celebrities to tweet the most in 2019. Here are some boho fashion statements made by the Dabangg actor in various events.

Sonakshi's boho fashion guide giving the curvy ladies high fashion goals

The style goddess look

Sonakshi's choice of clothes have recently been a gaining attention in the eyes of fashion critics and rightly so! Look at this outfit donned by Sonakshi which is a perfect example of boho meets funk. The urban jewellery has perfectly matched with the glamourous boho look.

Queen of funk look

For this look, Sonakshi has tied half of her hair in a bun while styling the rest of her hair with beachy waves. She wore a piece of funky jewellery to go along with her eccentric choice of outfit. The outfit is perfect for curvy tall ladies accentuating the best features.

Casual boho look

Sonakshi Sinha paired up a blue designer crop top under a patterned blue shrug with bell sleeves. She paired it up with a patterned navy blue palazzo to complete the look. The whole look is the epitome of boho fashion and could easily be worn at any casual or even formal event.

Upcoming movies of Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi's cop-drama film Dabangg 3 is all set to hit the silver screen on December 20, 2019. Apart from Dabangg 3, Sonakshi will also be appearing in Abhishek Dudhaiya's directorial titled Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Rana Daggubati as the lead actors. The movie is set during the Indo-Pak war of 1971. Reportedly, Devgn will be seen playing the role of an Indian Air Force Officer in the real-life story.

