Sonal Chauhan Distributes Food To Needy Outside Temple, Urges Them To Wear Masks

As the people are grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, actress Sonal Chauhan stepped out to distribute food to needy people in Juhu, Mumbai. Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram where the actress can be seen distributing water bottles to beat the heat along with biscuit packets to the needy people outside a temple. Sonal even interacted with them while urging them to wear a mask and protect themselves.

Wearing a grey and white colour dress, the Jannat actress can be seen distributing food packets to people outside the Shani temple in Juhu. Several fans of the actress hailed her noble gesture while praising her humanitarian work amid the pandemic. The actress who recently ringed in her 34th birthday, had taken to Twitter and penned a strong message for all her fans for their wishes and prayed for the people and wished their sufferings to get over with this pandemic.

Sonal, who became a household with the hit Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2008, then featured in numerous films down South, in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil languages, apart from ventures like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap and 3G. She returned to Hindi films with JP Dutta’s Paltan in 2018. Among her recent ventures included the web series Skyfire and the movie The Power, which was released earlier this year. Her last venture was a music video opposite Arjun Kanungo.

Battling the second wave of COVID-19, India is now registering an increased number of recoveries and vaccinations on a daily basis. On May 21, India reported over 3.57 lakh recoveries, outnumbering the daily rise in new Coronavirus cases by over 1 lakh for the 9th consecutive day. While the nation reported 2,57,299 new cases of COVID-19, recoveries soared past 3,57,630 with 23 states showing a decline in the last 24 hours. This is the 6th day that India has registered less than 3 lakh daily cases.

