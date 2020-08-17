Sonal Chauhan Faces "strange" Issues With Her Phone, Fans Suggest "Universal Solution"

Sonal Chauhan recently shared that she is facing issues with her phone. The Jannat actor mentioned that “strange things” are happing in her cell. In response, fans poured out suggestions so that the star can get her phone back to normal.

Sonal Chauhan faces “strange” issues with her phone

Sonal Chauhan has been quite active on her Twitter handle, where she shared that she is having problems with her phone. The actor tweeted that “strange things” are happening in her cell. Addressing the issues, she mentioned that she is not being able to open a number of features in her device, including call logs and social media platforms like WhatsApp and Instagram.

Sonal wrote that the apps go “transparent for a spilt second” when she touches it and then disappears. Additionally, she noted that she is not able to switch off her phone. Sonal Chauhan mentioned Apple Support in her tweet, asking them for help.

Strange things happening in my phone. Not able to open call logs/ Instagram/WhatsApp. When i touch the app, it goes transparent for a split second and disappears. Not even able to turn it off. Any idea what it could be @AppleSupport ? — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) August 16, 2020

Sonal Chauhan’s tweet asking for help as her phone having issues got her fans concerned. Many tweeted about what the actor could do. Some mentioned that she should update the software in her device, while others suggested cleaning the data in her cell as it could be facing storage and RAM issues. Take a look at a few suggestions.

Check the update and get it done from setting. Go to settings, open about then see if any update is available if available download 🙄 — Ankit Dehraj (@ankitdehraj1) August 16, 2020

Plz do software update by connecting the iphone to mac from i-tunes — Abhishek meshram (@Abhishekmeshr18) August 16, 2020

Helllo Madam jiii...

First of all you have to check your phone storage or Ram storage management

Due to lots of data of various applications, it could be happened. Go to app information of some applications and clear the data and cache of some applications. Then it will be solve — Gous Maniyar (@gous_maniyar) August 16, 2020

Press volume up and lock button for 15 seconds — Amit Bhagia (@amitzbhagia) August 16, 2020

Universal solution : OFF KARKE ON KARLO 😂 — Varun sharma (@varunssharma100) August 16, 2020

Many suggested Sonal Chauhan to switch off her phone, even though she mentioned that it is not turning off. After a few hours, the actor got a reply from the manufacturer on her tweet. They asked her about the time since she is facing the issue and the model of the device. They requested her to continue the conversation in DM, privately.

We’d like to help out. How long has this been happening? Which iPhone are you using? Let us know in DM and we’ll continue there: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) August 16, 2020

Sonal Chauhan grabbed much attention with her performance as Zoya in Jannat (2008) opposite Emraan Hashmi. She then appeared in Hindi films like Bbuddha… Hoga Terra Baap (2011), Pehla Sitara (2012), 3G (2013), Paltan (2018) and Jack and Dil (2018). Sonal has also worked in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil language movies.

