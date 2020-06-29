Sonal Chauhan Talks About 'Jannat' And Her Career, Stresses On Positivity In Life

Sonal Chauhan, known best for her memorable role in the movie Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi, recently became a part of an interview with an entertainment portal. Sonal talked about her career in Bollywood. She also spoke about moving forward in life with positivity and keeping oneself happy even during troubled times.

ALSO READ | Arjun Kanungo and Sonal Chauhan collaborate for a soulful love ballad 'Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi'

Sonal Chauhan on Jannat and her career

Actor Sonal Chauhan spoke about her movie Jannat and how she received a lot of love for it. She did not address the current topic of Nepotism in Bollywood, however, she talked about her struggle in finding a place for herself in the industry. The interviewer asked Sonal to describe her journey in Bollywood and her experiences. Sonal shared that she gets asked about what happened after Jannat was released multiple times by multiple people.

Chauhan revealed that she received immense fame and love from the audience. She also pointed out how people still remember her as the Jannat girl and call her by her character name, Zoya. The movie and impact afterward was a blessing in disguise, Sonal claimed. She talked about how she comes from a background with no connections in Bollywood and that her parents had no idea to help her get through the tough waters of the film industry. She shared how her parents were only concerned about her passing her exams.

Sonal claimed how she feels that if somebody was there to guide her after Jannat, her career would have been somewhere else. She had no friends in the industry as well. She then revealed that when she looks at what is happening in the industry, she feels that she was protected as the pressures are tremendous. She talked about how she takes her things forward at a slow pace but is not complaining about how everything turned out. Adding at the end, Sonal said that she does wish things were different.

ALSO READ | Sonal Chauhan nails the halasana pose in her latest Instagram post; See pic

About maturity and positivity

Sonal then talked about how age is just a number in Hollywood and that scripts are written in such a way that they adhere to all kinds of actors. Hollywood looks at acting rather than the age. Chauhan added how it is slowly being accepted in Bollywood as well. She said that there is a long way to go for this norm to be accepted completely in the Indian film industry.

Sonal Chauhan further addressed her fans, talking about how she has also moved on from acting and is writing. Talking to her fans, she shared how as time goes by, one becomes more mature and there is constant growth in personality. She stressed how a positive attitude is a great way to live life and the world has a lot to offer if one is ready to take it.

Sonal Chauhan gave her own example of how positivity is stimulating. She shared how while shooting for her recent video Fursat Hai Aaj Bhi, they came across a lot of problems. This is how life is, full of problems but one has to trudge forward with positivity.

ALSO READ | Sonal Chauhan Dedicates Her First Ever Sketch To Mothers, Calls Them 'most Special Ones'

Jannat was released in the year 2008. Sonal Chauhan starred alongside Emraan Hashmi in the movie. Jannat cast also includes Shakeel Khan, Sameer Kochhar, and Vishal Malhotra. Sonal Chauhan's movies include Rainbow, Cheluveye Ninna Nodalu, Pehla Sitara, and 3G: A Killer Connection.

ALSO READ | From Sonakshi Sinha to Sonal Chauhan; here's how Bollywood celebrated Holi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.