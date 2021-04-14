Sonal Chauhan Shares Stunning Pic, Urges Fans To 'stay Home, Stay Safe'

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan is tackling her mid-week blues by ‘choosing happiness’ over everything else. On Wednesday afternoon, the Jannat star, took to her social media space to share an endearing video of herself. Upon seeing the post, fans of the actor have flooded her comment section with heart-warming compliments.

Sonal Chauhan chooses happiness

In the video shared by Sonal, the Jannat actor can be seen donning a gorgeous tube jumpsuit paired with a matching mesh jacket. The clip features her smiling contagiously as the camera records her. While sharing the video, the actor accompanied the post with a positive caption as well. Sonal enunciated that she chooses happiness, before urging fans to stay at home amidst the ongoing pandemic. She wrote, “Choosing happiness again today!!!! For you too, Pls stay home... Stay Safe”. Check out the post shared by the actor below:

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, it garnered a lot of attention from her fans. While some showered love, many others called her ‘beautiful’. Netizens also went on to flood her comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Previously, Sonal Chauhan reacted to the disturbing news of a Delhi man stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight. The accused reportedly stabbed his wife multiple times in a fit of rage while passers-by only looked at the incident in silence and walked away. When the news caught the attention of the star, Sonal Chauhan immediately voiced her opinion against the heinous crime.

Her tweet highlighted how not a single person who witnessed the crime, came forward to help the woman. She questioned if there wasn’t a single who felt the ‘need to act’ and stop the disturbing crime. She quipped, “People just stood there and watched him kill her??? It’s just not making sense to me!!! Was there not a single person who felt the need to act on it??? What have we become?? And where are we headed?” Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor here:

People just stood there and watched him kill her??? It’s just not making sense to me!!! Was there not a single person who felt the need to act on it??? What have we become?? And where are we headed? — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 12, 2021

