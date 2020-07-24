Sonal Chauhan Talks About Groupism In Bollywood, Says 'it's Difficult To Break Into It'

Sonal Chauhan, who is remembered for her role in the movie Jannat alongside Emraan Hashmi, recently opened up on 'groupism in Bollywood' to an entertainment portal. She said that camps do exist in Bollywood. Sonal also spoke about the choices she made post Jannat. Read ahead for more details:

Camps do exist in Bollywood: Sonal Chauhan

Talking about camps in Bollywood, actor Sonal Chauhan agreed that groupism does exist in the industry. She said that people are friendly with those people and are strongly protected by that group or camp. She further revealed that it is very difficult for an outsider or newcomer to break into these groups.

The Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap actor also added that if one wants to be an active part of the film industry then they need to interact with people and be friendly. One needs to pick up the phone and ask for work and while in the process they may even get rejected, but it's all part of it, she told the portal. Sonal Chauhan further added that if anyone is a part of any successful camp or group then it is 100% beneficial to that person.

In the same interview, Sonal Chauhan also talked about her career choices after Jannat. After the success of her debut film, the actor did get stereotyped and got offers for characters or roles she was not comfortable playing, she said. She said everyone is aware that this film industry does objectify women sometimes. She added that she did get a few roles where her character was nothing but just an object and that's what the film was being sold on. She further explained that she is an actor and had no objection in showing skin if that was for a genuine story, that demands it but sometimes films are just made basically for that.

Sonal Chauhan had made her debut in 2008 with Jannat. The film features Emraan Hashmi as her love interest. Jannat cast also includes Shakeel Khan, Sameer Kochhar, and Vishal Malhotra. On the work front, she was last seen in Telegu film, Ruler. Sonal Chauhan's movies include Rainbow, Cheluveye Ninna Nodalu, Pehla Sitara, and 3G: A Killer Connection.

