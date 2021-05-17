Sonal Chauhan Turns 34; 'Jannat' Star Shares Wish That Would Make Birthday A 'happy' One

A birthday might not seem like one amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the lockdown-like restrictions make it hard to have celebrations. As Sonal Chauhan recently turned 34, she wrote that she would consider it a happy birthday only once the virus was defeated. Nevertheless, she conveyed gratitude to her fans for their wishes.

Sonal Chauhan on birthday wishes

A day after celebrating her birthday on Sunday, Sonal wrote that she was ‘truly overwhelmed’ by the ‘lovely wishes.’ The Jannat actor urged everyone to spread love and help each other as far as possible.

She added that she would consider this ‘Happy’ birthday only once the disease and the suffering ‘ended as she also prayed for happier/healthier’ days.

Thank u all for the lovely birthday wishes.The love from you guys was truly overwhelming♥️Let’s spread this love n help each other as much as we can. I’d consider this bday a HAPPY 1 only once we’ve defeated this disease n suffering. Praying 4 happier/healthier days for every1🙏🏻 — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) May 17, 2021

Among those who conveyed wishes include Sussanne Khan, Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanjeeda Shaikh. She also shared glimpses of the gifts that were delivered to her home, which included bouquets, decorative items like balloons, and more.

Sonal on professional front

Sonal, who became a household with the hit Jannat opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2008, then featured in numerous films down South, in Telugu, Kannada and Tamil languages, apart from ventures like Bbuddah... Hoga Terra Baap and 3G. She returned to Hindi films with JP Dutta’s Paltan in 2018.

Among her recent ventures included the web series Skyfire and the movie The Power, which released earlier this year. Her last venture was a music video opposite Arjun Kanungo.

Sonal has been involved in numerous initiatives related to COVID-19 relief amid the second and more dangerous wave of the virus. She has backed initiatives on providing hospital beds and oxygen supply.

