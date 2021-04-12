Sonal Chauhan Tweets About Man Stabbing His Wife In Delhi, Asks 'where Are We Headed?'

There has been a very disturbing video doing the rounds on the internet which shows a Delhi man stabbing his wife to death in broad daylight. The accused stabbed the woman 40 times and continued doing so in a fit of rage even after she had died, as passersby looked on and recorded the whole incident. Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan took to her official Twitter handle and expressed her views on the viral video and how it makes no sense to her.

Sonal Chauhan's Twitter post about Delhi viral video

Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan took to her official Twitter handle and raised her voice against the gruesome crime that happened in broad daylight in the national capital. Her tweet shed light on how not even a single person who witnessed the incident came forward to help the woman or stop the act and that it doesn't make any sense. She concludes her tweet by asking 'where are we headed?' Her post garnered 138 likes and 10 retweets within a few minutes of sharing it.

People just stood there and watched him kill her??? It’s just not making sense to me!!! Was there not a single person who felt the need to act on it??? What have we become?? And where are we headed? — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) April 12, 2021

Delhi viral video

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a 40-year-old woman was killed by her husband in broad daylight in outer Delhi’s Budh Vihar. The alleged killer was apprehended near the crime scene by two policemen with the help of the public and the weapon was also recovered from him. It is said that the man had a problem with his wife working at the hospital and also suspected her of having an affair. The gruesome crime was witnessed by many onlookers, some of who recorded videos on their phone and it was also captured on a CCTV camera installed near the crime scene.

The viral video has caused an uproar on social media with people sharing it on their accounts and questioning the safety of women in the country. People also expressed anger and disgust over how onlookers didn't stop the man from stabbing his wife and instead recorded the whole thing. Sonal Chauhan is one of the first actors to express her opinion on the whole incident. She was last seen in a film titled The Power, which released this year on January 14, and starred Vidyut Jamwal in the lead.

Image Credits: Sonal Chauhan Official Instagram Account