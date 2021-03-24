Sonali Bendre Behl Spreads Awareness Amid COVID-19 With Her New 'plus One'

Actress Sonali Bendre Behl recently shared a couple of photos on her Instagram handle with a new but not surprising 'plus one'. Sonali shared the post with the caption, "Swipe left to meet my plus one". In one photo, the actress can be seen posing for a selfie and in the second photo, she can be seen wearing a mask, implying that the mask is her plus one. Sonali Bendre Behl seems to have the right idea though because in times of a pandemic like this, those masks are everybody's plus ones. Take a look at Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Sonali Bendre Behl's photos

Sonali Bendre Behl's photos with her 'plus one' prompted a number of responses from fans and celebrity friends alike. Actresses like Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Neelam Kothari Soni left hearts and kisses in the comments section for Bendre. Author and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap also responded to the post calling the actress pretty. Many of Sonali's fans also left comments praising the actress' looks and style. Many fans called the actress beautiful and stunning, while others simply left heart and kiss emojis for her. Some fans even commended Bendre on her recent post as it spreads awareness about the ongoing pandemic and promotes wearing masks, which is important in times like these. Take a look at some of the reactions to Sonali Bendre Behl's Instagram post below.

Sonali Bendre Behl's IG updates

Sonali Bendre is quite an active presence on Instagram as the actress posts very often even if not daily. Recently, Sonali took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Swades actress Gayatri Oberoi. Bendre shared a photo of the two of them looking happy and smiling for the camera with the caption, "Happy Birthday Gaya Love you loads... thank you for all that you do including keeping me at a ‘plateau’ @gayatrioberoi". Sonali is quite a popular icon on Instagram as the actress enjoys a following of nearly 3 million on her handle. Take a look at Sonali Bendre's Instagram post with Gayatri Oberoi below.

Image source - Sonali Bendre Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.