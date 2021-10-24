Sonali Bendre Celebrates Karwa Chauth In Her Wedding Lehenga; Quips On 'bonus' Of Festival

Couples in India and of Indian-origin around the world are celebrating Karwa Chauth on Sunday. The ladies of Bollywood were not behind in celebrating the occasion. One of the names to participate in the rituals was Sonali Bendre Behl.

The Sarfarosh actor shared what the festival meant for her. She stated that it was a celebration of the family and the companionship she shared with her husband. Bendre also shared that she wore her wedding lehenga for the celebrations.

Sonali Bendre Behl celebrates Karwa Chauth

Sonali dropped some close-up photographs of her lehenga in shades of pink and orange, with floral embroidery. She shared that she always believed that traditions were 'what you make of them'. The actor stated that they were a 'bridge between the past, present and future.'

The 46-year-old added that she always respected all aspects of the festival, but never hesitated to give it her 'own meaning.' She stated that Karwa Chauth was not just a 'celebration of family', but of 'friends that are family.' Sonali wrote that it was a day spent in rituals with the 'people you love.'

The Mumbai artist quipped that getting pampered by her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl, was a 'bonus.'

She wrote that the festival cemented the love women share with their husbands and the bond between their family friends.

Sonali also shared a 'fun fact' that she was dressed in her wedding lehenga from 19 years ago, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. She stated that the 'then and now'', referring to past and present, could meet if one approaches it with love.

Among the celebrities of the film industry to celebrate the festival were Raveena Tandon, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Esha Deol, Rubina Dilaik, among others.

Raveena shared that she was fasting for her family and loved ones, with whom she enjoyed every moment. Mira dropped a snap of her Mehendi on her hand. She was also seen at Anil Kapoor's residence on Sunday evening, as Sunita Kapoor hosted the rituals for ladies of the film industry.

Rubina dropped a selfie with her husband Abhinav Shukla from Himachal and Esha Deol wrote that it was irrespective of whether one fast or not, it was all about the celebration of togetherness.

(Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)