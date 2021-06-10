Sonali Bendre Enjoys Mumbai Rains As She Sips On Some Coffee At Home; See Photo

Sonali Bendre interacts with her fans and followers on social networking sites quite frequently. With heavy rains hitting the city of Mumbai these days, the actor seems to be enjoying her time indoors. Sonali Bendre swiftly took to her social media handles today to give her followers insight on how she is choosing to enjoy the Mumbai rains and the chilly weather it entails, with some coffee at her humble abode.

Sonali Bendre enjoys coffee as it rains in Mumbai

On June 10, 2021, Bendre shared a selfie on her Instagram and Twitter pages. She can be seen holding a black coffee mug, that says ‘Rose’ on it with an illustration of the flower itself, in her hand as she poses for the camera. “Rain & coffee...” she wrote in the caption of the post with an angelic emoji.

Friends and fans react to Sonali's post

The actor was seen smiling away as she posed in a bright pink and white patterned shirt. She paired some dainty gold jewellery such as necklaces and bracelets with her outfit, in which she enjoyed the Mumbai rains from inside her home. Sonali Bendre's Instagram post saw her friend, Sussanne Khan, comment a bunch of heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post soon after the photo was shared online.

Sonali Bendre's photos on her social media receive loads of love from her followers all the time. This recent ‘rain & coffee’ post by the actor garnered over thirty-four thousand likes within just over two hours of her posting it. Several fans complimented the actor in the comments as well. The comments section was filled with heart, heart-eyes, and fire emojis.

Sonali's book picks for the Pride Month

The actor had taken to her social media handle a day before to share how she was choosing to celebrate the Pride Month of June. On June 9, 2021, she shared two photos online of the two books she had picked up to read this month. One was Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters and the other was, Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. In the caption, she shared a little about both the books in brief, while stating that she will look forward to talking about both of them at her book club.

Promo Image: Sonali Bendre Instagram

