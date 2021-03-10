Sonali Bendre, Gulshan Grover Take COVID Vaccine; Simi Garewal Comments On Its Cost

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination process in India witnessed members of the film industry taking up their first doze towards immunity. The latest to do so were Sonal Bendre Behl, Gulshan Grover, Simi Garewal and Raju Kher. The celebs shared their delight at taking the jab and conveyed their gratitude to the doctors and healthcare workers.

Bollywood stars take COVID-19 vaccine

Gulshan Grover and Sonali Bendre Bahl got vaccinated at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The former shared a video of the event, right from his arrival at the hospital, and then being injected by the vaccine. The Ram Lakhan star also posed with Sonali and stated that they could get vaccinated after registering on the cowin.gov.in platform.

The vaccination process in the second phase has been opened up for those above the age of 60 as well those above the age of 45 having comorbidities, or health conditions.

Actor and brother of Anupam Kher, Raju Kher, too took a dose of the vaccine at the same hospital. Previously, other members of the family, Anupam Kher, their mother Dulari Kher and actor-MP Kirron Kher had also received their first dose at the hospital.

Simi Garewal took the vaccine at the Jaslok Hospital. The veteran actor stated that the process was ‘smooth, courteous, efficient' while hoping that everyone in India gets it soon.

A netizen asked why she had not mentioned the word 'free.’ The Karz actor stated that it was not, as she had paid Rs 250. For the uninitiated, the COVID vaccines can also be availed at private hospitals for a fee of Rs 250.

She stated the price of the vaccine was 'too low.'

No it was not free. They charge only Rs 250/- which is too low a price I feel... — Simi Garewal (@Simi_Garewal) March 8, 2021

Among other members of Bollywood to receive the vaccine include Hema Malini, Jeetendra, Paresh Rawal, Saif Ali Khan, among others. The vaccination will be completed only after they receive their second dose, after 28 days or later.