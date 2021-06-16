Sonali Bendre Is Missing Her Curly Hair On A 'good Hair Day', Shares Pictures With Fans

Actor Sonali Bendre loves to keep her fans in the loop and her Instagram proves the same. The 46-year-old who loves to open up about her thoughts, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share pictures of herself. Sharing two monochromatic snaps of herself, the actor wrote that she misses her curls. In the pictures, Sonali was seen effortlessly flaunting her straight hair on a “good hair day.”

Keeping up with the simple style of the monochrome pictures, Sonali Bendre wrote, "Missing the curls! #GoodHairDay," in the caption. Her post caught the attention of many fans as well as her peers who left hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section. While a few fans pointed out that she looks gorgeous even without the curls, some drew attention to Sonali Bendre's movies which they loved.

Sonali Bendre on her cancer fight

Recently, Sonali Bendre recalled her fight with cancer on Cancer Survivors Day. The brave actor posted a picture collage of herself from her days of treatment when she had to go bald. Sharing one from her chemotherapy session and another of her current look with stylish hairstyle, the Sarfarosh actor expressed how she thinks ‘time flies’.

Sharing her experience on the day, she wrote, “today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it... You create the life you choose.” Sonali had announced that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018. The actor returned to India last year after 5 months of treatment in the US.

A look at Sonali Bendre's Instagram

Sonali Bendre had earlier this month taken to her social media to celebrate Pride Month. On June 9, 2021, she shared photos of two books she had picked up to read this month which was in sync with the celebrations. She informed fans that she had picked up Detransition, Baby by Torrey Peters and Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli, to read during Pride Month. She wrote that she can’t wait to talk about these books in her book club.

On the professional front, Sonali was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara. Sonali Bendre's latest venture was donning the role of a judge on India’s Best Dramebaaz. The actor has been busy lately with other ventures like the Sonali Book Club and spreading cancer awareness online.

IMAGE: SONALI BENDRE'S INSTAGRAM

