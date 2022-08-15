Sonali Bendre Marks India's 75th Independence Day In Atlanta; 'Took A Bit Of Home To..'

As the entire country is immersed in the patriotic spirit while celebrating the 75th Independence Day, B-town celebs too are pulling out all the stops to make their Independence day 2022 celebration special and memorable. From Ajay Devgn to Anupam Kher, stars made sure to give fans a sneak peek into their 75th independence day celebrations.

Joining the bandwagon is actor Sonali Bendre, who recently took to her social media and treated fans with glimpses of her independence day celebrations in Atlanta.

Sonali Bendre shares a glimpse of her independence day celebration

On 15 August Sonali Bendre headed to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, the Sarfarosh actor is seen waving the Indian flag along with several other Indians in Atlanta. She is seen donning a pink suit with golden mirror work all over the silhouette. Sharing the photos, Sonali wrote in the caption, "Took a little bit of home to Atlanta… 🇮🇳 #HappyIndependenceDay."

Take a look at the post:

Sonali Bendre reflects on the ‘90s beauty standard

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Bubble, while shedding light on the beauty standards in the industry, Sonali Bendre compared it with the ‘90s and revealed that being skinny was not the case then. She stated how being skinny was definitely not the beauty standard and revealed how she was told once that she was not just a woman enough if she wasn't voluptuous.

“Being skinny was definitely not the standard of beauty, so voluptuousness was the standard of beauty, and I was told you were just not a woman enough if you were not voluptuous, you know which it shouldn’t be. I do agree body shaming should not have any part in our society and especially little girls and the kind of ideas they are growing with and the crazy dieting people are doing. People are forgetting that it is not holistic.”

Furthermore, she even recalled the time she was recovering from cancer and revealed how scared she was to shoot with her scar. For the unversed, Sonali Bendre had undergone cancer treatment in 2018 at a hospital in New York City. She returned to India after a five-month treatment in December of the same year.

Image: Instagram@iamsonalibendre