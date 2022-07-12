Actor Sonali Bendre recently visited the same hospital where she underwent her cancer treatment, glimpses of which were shared on her social media space. On 4 July 2018, the 47-year-old actor revealed on Twitter that she has been diagnosed with metastatic cancer and was undergoing treatment in a New York City hospital.

She returned to India after a five-month treatment in December of the same year.

Sonali Bendre recalls her cancer journey

On July 12, 2022, Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram handle and shared a video montage as she visited the same hospital where she underwent cancer treatment. The Hum Saath - Saath Hain fame actor recalled her cancer journey as she shared a clip which had pictures of her and husband Goldie Behl sitting on a chair in that hospital. Rememberig the time, she even penned a heartfelt note in the caption, stating that it was unreal to sit there and see patients going in.

The Broken News actor wrote in the caption, "This chair, this view, this exact same spot… 4 years later. From sheer terror to continued hope, so much has changed yet so much remains the same. It was unreal to sit there and see patients going in and I could see that I had been through a similar journey... saw the chemotherapy suite, the same waiting room, faces were different… I felt like telling the patients that there’s HOPE, and I am there on the other side and look at me today I have come in for a visit on the other side of the spectrum…"

'It was an emotional day': Sonali Bendre

She further added, "It was, as you can guess, a very bittersweet, emotional day. I stepped out, looked my son in the eye, with the sunshine on my face and thanked the universe for everything."

The post witnessed several reactions from the actor's fans as well as her industry friends with Shweta Bachchan commenting, "Sending you loads of love.", while Remo D'souza's wife Lizelle dropped several hearts on the post. A fan wrote, "So much hope in mere few words!! May God bless you with 100 more years full of love, light and hope", another fan called her a beautiful, strong and talented woman.

Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre