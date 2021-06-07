Sonali Bendre Revisits Battle Against 'C Word' On Cancer Survivors Day, Bowls Celebs Over

Cancer is considered among the dreaded diseases, affecting many and claiming numerous lives every year. However, many have battled the ‘C word’ with their resilience, emerging victorious and one of them has been Sonali Bendre Behl. The actor recalled her fight on Cancer Survivors Day, and celebrities were left bowled over by her journey.

Sonali Bendre Behl on her Cancer fight

Sonali had been one of the few stars to brave enough to post her pictures without any hair on her head during her treatment, which involved chemotherapy and other forms of treatment. Sharing one from then and another of her current look with stylish hairstyle, the Sarfarosh star expressed wonder at how ‘time flies’. Stating that she saw both strength and weakness during her treatment, she wrote that she would not allow the ‘C-word’ to define what her life will be after it.

Sending a message to her followers with hashtags like ‘One Day at a Time’ and ‘Switch on the Sunshine’, she wrote that one was responsible for the life they chose and that the journey was what they made of it.

Numerous celebrities like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Manish Malhotra, Dia Mirza, Zoya Akhtar, Namrata Shiorodkar, Anupam Kher, among others, commented on her post, with love, strength and praise emojis. Her close friend Sussanne Khan called her as a ‘warrior princess.’

Right from sharing posts about her cancer recovery to supporting organisations helping kids battling the disease, the actor has continued to spread the word and create awareness about the disease and spread positivity around it.

Sonali had announced in July 2018 that she had been diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She had undergone treatment at a New York hospital. She returned to India after a five-month treatment in December that year.

On the professional front, Sonali has not been seen in any major film since Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobaara, and her last venture was as a judge on India’s Best Dramebaaz. She has been busy with initiatives like her ‘Sonali Book Club.

