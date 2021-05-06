Sonali Bendre Says 'kindness' & 'empathy' Will Help People Get Through Tough Times

On May 6, Kal Ho Naa Ho actor Sonali Bendre took to her social media account to share the importance of ‘kindness’ amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She reposted an inspirational quote from Gubby artist, Charlie Mackesy’s Instagram profile. In the portrait, one can see a horse displaying a little actor of kindness.

Sonali Bendre urges fans to be kind and empathetic

While sharing the picture, the actor enunciated that Kindness and empathy are the only two things that can help everyone to overcome this dire situation everyone’s facing. With utter ‘respect’ and ‘gratitude’, the Hum Saath Saath Hai star shed a tiny light of positivity, to inspire her followers. She said, "the kindness and empathy of the people is what’s helping us overcome this unprecedented situation we are in. Respect and Gratitude".

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, followers flooded Sonali Bendre’s comment section with sweet compliments. While one user wrote, “wow”, another said, “Amazing Ma’am”. The post was flooded with red heart emoticons by netizens. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting to the post:

Meanwhile, the actor also recently shared the coping mechanism that provides escapism to her amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Sonali revealed that the habit of reading has helped her get through tough times. Now, with the lockdown being imposed again, she naturally resorted to her old habit to get through it. The actor is currently reading The Midnight Library penned by Matt Haig. She said,

It's no secret that books have always helped me get through tough times. Going back into another lockdown, the escapist in me thought it was the perfect time to delve into the world of magical realism, and what better than a book that contains the word 'Library' in its title? Yes, the next book for SBC is @mattzhaig's enchanting novel, The Midnight Library. The premise seems very intriguing - somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each on the story of another reality. I can't wait to begin this book, and I look forward to you joining me on this magical journey

(Promo Image Source: Sonali Bendre's Instagram)

