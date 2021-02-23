Sonali Bendre Shares 'Biiiig Mood', Fans Call Her 'Damn Cute'; See Picture Here

Sonali Bendre is one of the celebrities who are quite active on social media. She regularly shares updates about her life for her 2.7 million strong Instagram family. The actor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared her ‘Big Mood’ for the day. For all the people who are wondering about Sonali Bendre's Instagram post, here is everything you need to know about it.

Sonali Bendre's 'Biiig mood' on Instagram

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen relaxing on a bed comfortably while looking at the camera. Sonali Bendre kept her look in casual best as she wore a graphic half sleeved grey t-shirt and paired it with blue denim. A denim jacket can also be seen in the picture lying beside her. The actor looks every bit happy as she rests her head over the pillows while lying on the bed. She captioned the picture as, “Biiiig mood ðŸ¥±ðŸ˜´” From the looks of the picture and caption, it seems like Sonali Bendre is heading for a much-needed nap. Here is a look at Sonali Bendre's Instagram post.

Netizens react to Sonali Bendre's Instagram post

As soon as she shared the post on her Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section of the post. A lot of users praised her by commenting with red hearts while several others called her cute and prettiest. One of the users wrote, “So beautifulâ¤ï¸ lots of love and best wishes @iamsonalibendre ma'am”. One of the users praised her look and said, “Love the 90s denim look~â™¡”.

Sonali Bendre's images

Sonali Bendre's photos are known for their witty captions. The Sarfarosh actor never shies away from speaking her mind on her social media accounts. She had recently shared a series of pictures on her Instagram post where she is seen posing for the camera. She is seen wearing a blue printed top while posing gracefully. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings and a short necklace. She captioned the picture as, “Chillin’ like the millennials...”. Here is a look at Sonali Bendre’s post and recent pictures of the actor.

Image Credits: Sonali Bendre Instagram

