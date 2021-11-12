Sonali Bendre Shares Picture Montage As She Wishes Husband On Anniversary; Watch

Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared an adorable video wishing her husband, filmmaker Goldie Behl a happy anniversary. The happy couple tied the knot 19 years ago and Bendre shared a picture montage on the duo's special day. She used an apt song 'You Da One' as background music for the montage.

The actor posted a montage of several pictures of herself with her husband and used the perfect song to play in the background. She picked the slow version of Rihanna's hit number, You Da One and wrote, "#HappyAnniversary #19Years[sic]." The actor often posts glimpses into her life with her husband on social media and did so on the occasion of Karwa Chauth as well.

Sonali Bendre wishes Goldie Behl a happy anniversary with an adorable video

The couple met in 1994, on the sets of Naaraaz and according to Bollywood Shaadis, Goldie mentioned that the very first conversation he had with Sonali was about food, and to date, it is the thing they speak about the most. He also mentioned that the affection between them was initially one-sided, but 'long drives and heated political discussions' brought them closer.

On Karwa Chauth, the Sarfarosh actor penned down an elaborate caption about what the occasion means to her. She mentioned that for her traditions are a 'bridge between the past, present and future' and called the festival a 'celebration of family and friends that are family'. She also mentioned that she gets pampered by her husband on the occasion. Speaking about traditions she wrote, "I respect where they came from but never hesitated to give it my own meaning. Karwa Chauth is one such festival… to me, it has always been a celebration of family and friends that are family. A day spent in rituals with the people you love. The fact that I get pampered by my husband is a bonus[sic]." She mentioned that Karwa Chauth was a 'celebration of togetherness and companionship' and the loved one shares with their spouse and family. She also mentioned that she was wearing her wedding lehenga and looked stunning in the pictures she uploaded on the occasion.

(Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre)