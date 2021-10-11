Sonali Bendre Spends Her Sunday Reading A Book; Shares It With Her 'Book Lovers Club'

Sonali Bendre recently showcased her Sunday plans while announcing the next book that that was taken at the Sonalis Book Club. She further depicted how she was spending her Sunday reading the book and stated that she cannot wait further to discuss it with her fans at the SBC Book Discussion.

All her fans were delighted to see her Sunday plans and thanked her for suggesting the book to them. Some fans also praised her by showering hearts in the comments of her social media post.

Sonali Bendre adds another book to 'Sonalis Book Club'

Sonali Bendre recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself in which she can be seen sporting an elegant pair of floral print salwar suit while holding a book in her hand. In the caption, she wrote about how India has a rich storytelling heritage and how there were thousands of amazing stories all across the country. She then shared details about the book and its topic while stating that it was their book of the month.

She wrote, "India has a rich storytelling heritage and it's no wonder that there are thousands of amazing stories all across the country. An initiative that we've taken at @sonalisbookclub is to highlight translated works from regional literature, and I'm so happy to announce that our next book of the month is Theeyoor Chronicles. Originally written in Malayalam by N. Prabhakaran and translated by Jayasree Kalathil, the narrative revolves around a journalist who investigates the high number of suicides and disappearances in a fictional town called Theeyoor in Kerala. Well I’m spending my Sunday reading our #SBCBookOfTheMonth and I can't wait to discuss it with you at our #SBCBookDiscussion. See you soon!" (sic)

Many fans took to Sonali Bendre's latest Instagram post and dropped in hearts and heart-eyed emojis to depict how delighted they were to learn about the new book. Some fans also praised her elegant look in the photo with heart-eyed emojis while book lovers among her fans thanked her for sharing details about the book. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to Sonali Bendre's latest announcement about SBC's next book of the month.

Image: Instagram/@iamsonalibendre