Sonali Bendre Wishes 'Swades' Actor Gayatri Oberoi Through An Adorable Birthday Post

Sonali Bendre’s wishes for Gayatri Oberoi

Bollywood actor Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to share an adorable picture of herself with her close friend Gayatri Oberoi while wishing her a happy birthday. In the picture, the two ladies are seen posing with each other while smiling delightfully at the camera. Gayatri is seen holding on to Sonali Bendre’s arm while she leans on to stand close to her close friend. The two ladies have been close to each other for years and have also shared numerous pictures with each other in the past. Gayatri Oberoi is remembered for her work in the film Swades, where she was seen playing the role of Gita.

In this picture, Gayatri Oberoi is seen wearing a simple blue top that has been studded with colourful prints. Sonali Bendre, on the other hand, is seen wearing a stunning white top and an ivory jacket which goes well with the golden neckpiece.

In the caption for the post, actor Sonali Bendre is seen wishing Gayatri Oberoi a happy birthday with a sweet message on the close bond they share with each other. The actor has tagged the birthday girl by the name ‘Gaya’ and has mentioned that she loves her way too much. She has thanked her close pal for being around and supporting her through the years and for keeping her at a ‘plateau’. She has also added a series of emoticons to express her thoughts. Have a look at the post on Sonali Bendre’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a series of people have wished Gayatri Oberoi a happy birthday with sweet messages. Some people have also complimented the two ladies for maintaining their friendship. Have a look.

Image Courtesy: Sonali Bendre's Instagram

