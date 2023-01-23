Sonali Bendre's 'throwback To The 90s Era' Video Leaves Fans Nostalgic

Sonali Bendre, on Saturday, took to Instagram and posted a video montage of herself. The video featured her various looks from the 90s era. In the video, Sonali is seen sporting minimal makeup while elegantly carrying trendy outfits. Soon after Sonali shared the post, celebs and netizens began complimenting her for her timeless beauty.

Celebrities including Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Guru Randhawa, and Neelam Kothari called her 'stunning' and 'pretty'. On the other hand, fans couldn't help but feel nostalgic.

Sonali, while sharing the video, accompanied it with a caption, "Throwback to the 90s era…Thank you for sharing this! via @hourlybcinema."





For those unversed, Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2018 and she underwent treatment the same year in the US. Sonali announced her diagnosis via a tweet that read, "Sometimes when you least expect it, life throws you a curveball. I have recently been diagnosed with high-grade cancer that has metastasised, which we frankly did not see coming. A niggling pain led to some tests, which led to this unexpected diagnosis. My family and close friends have rallied around me, providing the best support system that anyone can ask for. I am very blessed and thankful for each of them.”

Sonali Bendre's work

Sonali Bendre, who entered the industry as a model at age 19, made her acting debut with the 1994 film Aag. Currently, on hiatus, she has featured in numerous Bollywood films like 'Zakhm' (1998), 'Sarfarosh' (1999), 'Major Saab' (1998), 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' (1999), and 'Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai' (2000).

In the last few years, Sonali has judged television reality shows like 'India's Best Dramebaaz', 'Hindustan Ke Hunarbaaz', 'India's Got Talent', and 'Indian Idol'. In 2022, she made her OTT debut with 'The Broken News'. She has also written a book named 'The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting'. The book is based on looking for a balance between tradition and modernity.

Sonali is married to the filmmaker Goldie Behl. In August 2005, the couple was blessed with a son whom they named Ranveer Behl.