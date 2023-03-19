Sonali Kulkarni Apologises After Backlash Over 'women Are Lazy' Comment

Sonali Kulkarni recently found herself in the midst of a controversy. An old video of the Dil Chahta Hai actress went viral in which she said that "women are lazy" and "seek husbands with good income jobs". Social media users shared their opinions on Sonali’s comments and criticised her lopsided views. The actress has now shared an apology. She said that her intention was not hurt other women.

In her apology letter, the Dil Chahta Hai actress wrote, "In my capacity I am trying to think, support and share warmth not only with women, but with the entire mankind. It will be only strengthening if we women with our vulnerabilities and wisdom shine through as fair and able beings. If we are inclusive and empathetic, we will be able to create a healthier, happier place to be.”

The statement further read, “Having said that, if unknowingly, I may have caused pain, I want to apologize from the bottom of my heart. I do not thrive upon headlines neither do I want to be the center of sensational situations. I’m a diehard optimist and I strongly believe that life indeed is beautiful. Thanks for your patience and support. I have learned a lot from this incident."

Sonali Kulkarni's viral comments on women

In a February 3 interview with Bhupenddra Singh Rathore, Sonali Kulkarni said, “In India, we, at times, forget that a lot of women are just lazy. They want a boyfriend/husband, who earns well, owns a house, and his performance at work guarantees regular increments. But, in the middle of this, women forget to make a stand for themselves. Women don't know what will they do.”

I don't know who she is but hats off to her courage to speak the unspoken unpalatable truth! 👏#Equality pic.twitter.com/vB2zwZerul — Amit Srivastava 🕉️ (@AmiSri) March 15, 2023

The Mission Kashmir actress also said “I urge everyone to encourage women and make them self-dependent. So that they are capable enough to share the household expenses with their partners.”