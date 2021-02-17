Sonali Phogat Robbed; Jewellery, Cash And Licensed Gun Stolen From BJP Leader's Residence

Actor-turned-politician Sonali Phogat who was recently evicted from a reality show has now suffered a major loss, after a theft that took place in her house. According to PTI, jewellery, a licensed revolver along with Rs. 10 lakh and other valuables were stolen from her Hisar residence in Haryana. In the complaint filed by her, Sonali mentioned that she was in Chandigarh when the robbery took place.

According to the Hisar police, although there were CCTV cameras installed in the house, the robbers took the digital footage of the robbery along with the. Police officer Sukhjit reportedly said that the entire theft is currently being probed by the officials. As per PTI, Sonali Phogat’s complaint mentions that she was in Chandigarh from February 9. When she returned to her Hisar residence on February 15, she found the locks of her home to be broken.

Gold and silverware, a silver pot, Rs. 10 lakh cash, jewellery, a 22 bore licensed pistol and eight cartridges were found missing from the house, said the police. The robbery might have taken place any day between February 9 to February 15. The official date of the theft isn’t officially revealed yet. Currently, the police officials are investigating every detail to find out those involved in the crime.

Sonali Phogat is the vice president of Mahila Morcha of BJP Haryana. Along with it, she is also in charge of the scheduled tribe morcha in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. Phogat was BJP’s 2019 election Adampur constituency candidate. She fought for the seat against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister, late Bhajan Lal. Phogat, unfortunately, did not win the election.

Hailing from Hisar, Sonali before entering into politics made her acting debut in the TV world with Ek Maa Jo Laakhon Ke Liye Bani Amma in 2016. Post this, she has also appeared in the Haryanvi film Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti. Sonali was last seen in the web show, The Story of Badamashgarh in 2019. She created a tremendous buzz after her participation in the controversial reality TV show Bigg Boss. Post eviction from the show, she faced censures for her bond with actor Aly Goni.

