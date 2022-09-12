Sonali Phogat's Last Film 'Prerna' To Be Released Soon; Makers Tease Late Actor's Biopic

Amid the ongoing turmoil in Sonali Phogat’s death case, the makers of her last movie recently announced the title of the film while assuring the fans that it will be released soon. They even teased the biopic of the late actor and BJP leader while sharing more details about her movie. Here’s all about it.

Sonali Phogat’s Prerna to be released soon

According to ANI, Naresh Dhanda, the director and producer of Sonali Phogat’s last film recently announced the title of the film revealing that it is named Prerna. Dhanda, who plays the role of Phogat’s father-in-law in the film, revealed that it is a motivational movie and added how Sonali Phogat’s character Prerna motivates the students to not lose courage and hope in life and move forward always. “The Title of this movie is Prerna. Sonali Phogat madam had the lead role in this movie, actually, it’s a motivational movie. It has been shown how Sonali Phogat’s character Prerna explains to students that don’t lose courage and hope in life, move forward always,” he stated.

Stating further about the release date of the film, Naresh Dhanda revealed that the film was ready, however, he was yet to shoot a song with Yashodhara, the late actor’s daughter as a tribute to the latter. He added, “The movie is ready now, but I want to shoot a song with Yashodhara which you people can see at the end of the movie which is a tribute to Sonali Phogat. Because I want to pay tribute to Sonali Phogat through this song.”

Moreover, Naresh Dhanda also teased the plan for making Phogat’s biopic and added that it will be in the making as soon as the culprits’ names were revealed. “I must say her life had also become a film. The way she came from a village and later worked her way into Big Boss and TV and later into movies is commendable. She had faced her own set of challenges, her husband died under mysterious circumstances. The film we will make on her life will be our next project once we get to know who is the murderer, The name of the movie will be in name of Sonali Phogat,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the Goa police stated that they were reviewing the case at senior levels. “It is being reviewed at senior levels. We’re confident of filing a charge sheet on objective grounds after remand. Will ensure nothing is left out of the investigation,” North Goa SP Shobit Saxena stated.

Image: Instagram/@sonali_phogat_official