Sonam, Arjun Kapoor & The 'Khaandaan' At Their Stylish Best At Antara Marwah's Godh Bharai

The Kapoor 'khandaan' has not one, but multiple reasons to celebrate. After Rhea Kapoor's wedding kept them busy recently, it was Antara Marwah's baby shower that got all the family members together. Sonam K Ahuja, Arjun Kapoor and the younger generation dazzled as they geared up for the 'good news.'

Sonam Kapoor, Arjun & others at Antara Marwah's godh bharai

Sonam K Ahuja & Arjun Kapoor's cousin' Mohit Marwah, who has acted in films like Fugly and Raag Desh is expecting his first child with Antara Motiwala Marwah. The imminent arrival of the baby was celebrated by their star cousins at an event on Wednesday.

The couple had sibling duos Sonam and Rhea, daughters of Anil Kapoor, Arjun-Anshula, children of Boney Kapoor, in attendance while Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor, who arrived without her sister Janhvi and Shanaya, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, who was seen without her brother Jahaan, and Mohit's brother Akshay for their special day.

The group was dressed in their traditional best for the occasion and were all smiles. All the ladies also joined in for a separate glamourous picture. They also had interesting captions, calling themselves 'Khaandan' and words like 'Smiles R Us.'

Mohit and Antara had gotten married in the UAE in February 2018. Mohit's uncle Boney Kapoor and his wife, legendary actress Sridevi, too were a part of the wedding, and around that time, she passed away in her hotel room in Dubai.

Meanwhile, numerous moments from the other celebration in the Kapoor household, including the Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani wedding, have been a talking point. Rhea had posted some heartwarming moments from the event, sharing that she had cried, and called it a 'humbling experience'.

"Hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life", she had written with the snap of them exchanging rings.

Sonam too showered love on her sister. She had written, "Side by side or miles apart, we sisters will always be connected by heart. Honoured to be the sister of the most beautiful bride. Love you.".

Right from Anil Kapoor's dance with his daughter to the arrival of the Kapoors for the wedding bash, many moments went viral.