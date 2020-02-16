The Debate
Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Traditional Looks Are Perfect & THESE Pics Are Proof

Bollywood News

Sonam Bajwa predominantly works in the Punjabi film industry. She made an appearance in a 'Bala's song. Here are some of her best looks in traditional attires.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Bajwa

Sonam Bajwa is not only known for her acting chops but also her voguish looks. She leaves everyone in awe with her impeccable sartorial choices. From elegantly sporting Salwar and Kameez to urban cool attires, Bajwa rocks them all. Here are some of the best Sonam Bajwa photos where she appears in traditional looks that are perfect spring fashion staples:

1. A monotone Kurta and pants ensemble 

Sonam Bajwa has gracefully carried this ethnic attire. She has donned a beige shaded Kurta and paired it with similar pants and dupatta. Featuring detailed embroidery, this traditional outfit is looking incredible with strappy heels. Moreover, Sonam Bajwa has accessorized statement earrings, chunky ring and middle-parted for a complete look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

2.      Kurta with jacket 

Kurta paired with a jacket is back in fashion. She has sported this look in a Punjabi movie Ardab Mutiyaran. From violet-pink, yellow-green to red-black, she has aced all the three colour combinations with swag. Bajwa has kept her soft curls open and sported small earrings for a rounded off look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

 Also read: Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh Try Something Goofy, Both Fall On The Floor; Watch Video

3.   A yellow-shaded Anarkali Kurta 

Sonam Bajwa is slaying the look in this simple and elegant attire. She has worn a pale yellow shaded Anarkali Kurta with leggings and a white dupatta. She has paired her outfit with flat footwear and has sported statement earrings. For a rounded off look, Bajwa has opted for a minimal makeup look and a middle-parted hairdo. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

 Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh And Kiara Advani Celebrate Christmas

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam Bajwa (@sonambajwa) on

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh Compares 'Good Newwz' To 'Pad Man', Says The Impact Will Be The Same

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa's 'Surma' Crosses 4.9+million Views On YouTube

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
