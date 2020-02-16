Sonam Bajwa's Stunning Traditional Looks Are Perfect & THESE Pics Are Proof

Sonam Bajwa is not only known for her acting chops but also her voguish looks. She leaves everyone in awe with her impeccable sartorial choices. From elegantly sporting Salwar and Kameez to urban cool attires, Bajwa rocks them all. Here are some of the best Sonam Bajwa photos where she appears in traditional looks that are perfect spring fashion staples:

1. A monotone Kurta and pants ensemble

Sonam Bajwa has gracefully carried this ethnic attire. She has donned a beige shaded Kurta and paired it with similar pants and dupatta. Featuring detailed embroidery, this traditional outfit is looking incredible with strappy heels. Moreover, Sonam Bajwa has accessorized statement earrings, chunky ring and middle-parted for a complete look.

2. Kurta with jacket

Kurta paired with a jacket is back in fashion. She has sported this look in a Punjabi movie Ardab Mutiyaran. From violet-pink, yellow-green to red-black, she has aced all the three colour combinations with swag. Bajwa has kept her soft curls open and sported small earrings for a rounded off look.

3. A yellow-shaded Anarkali Kurta

Sonam Bajwa is slaying the look in this simple and elegant attire. She has worn a pale yellow shaded Anarkali Kurta with leggings and a white dupatta. She has paired her outfit with flat footwear and has sported statement earrings. For a rounded off look, Bajwa has opted for a minimal makeup look and a middle-parted hairdo.

