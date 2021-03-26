Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Makes Statement With Eiffel Tower Earrings; Fans Call Her 'gorgeous'

On March 26, 2021, Neerja actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja treated her fans with a gorgeous picture recently captured. In the picture, she can be seen flaunting her facial expressions. The actor can be seen making a style statement as she paired a simple outfit with statement-making earrings.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gives an ode to Paris with statement-making earrings

In the picture, one can see her donning a plain purple outfit which she glammed up with a smokey eye and minimal kohl. She blushed her cheeks and wore nude lipstick with a ton of highlighter. Her hair is mid-parted and pulled back in a messy ponytail with a few strands handing in the front. The actor completed her look by adding a pair of Eiffel Tower earrings. Sonam flashed her faded smile and looked adorably to the camera.

Many fans could not stop gushing over the actor’s stylish looks and her small gold Eiffel Tower earrings. Several celebrities, too, took the opportunity to compliment the actor. Jacqueline Fernandez commented, “Wow!!! Stunning!!”. Jonita Gandhi called her, “So prettyyyyy” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A fan commented, “So beautiful” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Gorgeous human!!!!”. A user simply called her, “Awesome”.

Sonam, who is an active Instagram user, recently, shared several pictures featuring herself, her mother, Sunita Kapoor, father, Anil Kapoor and sister, Rhea Kapoor. Wishing her mother on her birthday, the actor shared the throwback picture from her childhood days and the family photoshoots they did together. She penned a sweet note and said that she misses her. She captioned it as, “’Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way”. KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon… I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita. Happy happy birthday!”. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos attracted many positive comments. Several media personalities also wished Sunita on her birthday.

