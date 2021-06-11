Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Radiates In Her Floral Birthday Look; See Party Pics

Sonam Kapoor recently celebrated her 36th birthday on June 9th and wishes from various celebrities poured in for the actress. Recently Sonam's friend gave a peek into the actress's birthday bash. The actress could be seen wearing floral attire as she celebrated her big day. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's birthday look here.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday look

The actress's friend Christina Norton gave a peek into Sonam's 36th birthday bash and shared the pictures on Instagram. Sonam Kapoor's birthday look radiated summer vibes as the actress opted for floral attire. The actress donned a long-sleeved white floral crop top and matching skirt. Sonam also took to her Instagram and shared her photos in the floral attire. She accompanied the post with a quote given by Meryl Streep's iconic character Miranda Priestly, which read "Florals? For Spring. Groundbreaking".

Anil Kapoor shares throwback photo on Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Anil Kapoor, Sonam's father took to his Instagram and shared throwback photos of the actress on her Birthday. One of the photos featured a young Sonam on her father's lap while another photo showed the Neerja actress eager to cut her cake. While sharing the photos Anil Kapoor penned down a sweet note for Sonam and wrote "To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart... @sonamkapoor, watching you grow every day has been a dream come true as a parent. I surely got lucky with the best kids. You’re strong when you need to be, kind without fail and always evolving. You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it's one of my favourite things about you. I'm so thankful that you and Anand are safe and healthy and we can't wait to be with you again... Happy Birthday Sonam Beta! Love you and miss you!".

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the black comedy thriller film AK vs AK which featured her father Anil Kapoor in the lead role. The actress will next be seen in the crime thriller film Blind which is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name. The movie will also feature Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles.

IMAGE: SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.