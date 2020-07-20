Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares 'dictionary Vs Real-life' Meaning Of 'Job' On Instagram

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted a picture that showed the dictionary and real-life meaning of the word 'Job' on her Instagram story. Take a look at Sonam's 'Job' story and more pictures that she re-posted today on Instagram. Read on:

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor or Twinkle Khanna: Who looked better in fringe detailed saree?

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor or Karisma Kapoor: Who wore the Good Earth golden lace saree better?

Sonam Kapoor is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly to update her followers with posts she likes and her personal pictures. Recently, Sonam reposted an image that defined the word Job. In the dictionary meaning of the word Job (noun), the post mentioned, ''the regular work a person does to earn money''. Then the post mentioned the 'real-life' meaning. Evidently, the post rang true with Sonam's perception and she wrote, ''Absolutely true! It's all consuming. The challenges and roadblocks are all worth it in the end.''

Also Read | Alia Bhatt to Sonam Kapoor; take cues from actors to make a statement in junk jewellery

In a previous snap, Sonam had re-posted a picture that Mutter Museum in Philadelphia had posted on their page online. The museum had posted an image, showing the brain slides of one of the greatest minds of all time, Albert Einstein. In the caption, they asked for people to come to visit them whenever possible. This fascinated Sonam K Ahuja and she wrote, ''This is absolutely insane (emoji) I'm adding this museum to my bucket list NOW!''. Take a look at the snap:

Also Read | 'Enough is enough': Sonam Kapoor, others seek support for petition against online abuse

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor also re-posted a magazine cover image on her story today. This is the first time a black woman has been featured on the specific magazine and it features Viola Davis in it. Viola is a famous actor known for her work in the popular show, How to Get Away With Murder. Viola Davis can be seen wearing a dark blue gown with her back facing the camera and Sonam seems to be in awe of her. She wrote, ''MIND BLOWING! This is so powerful, SHE is so powerful.'' Take a look:

Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.